Frankie Bridge may never move – exclusive tips on creating her forever home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne have been putting their stamp on their Surrey home since they moved in, from major kitchen renovations to finishing touches. So will they ever move again?

MORE: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, more

In an interview with HELLO!, the Loose Women star admitted she's "obsessed with interiors" but struggles to put them together – especially when it comes to the smaller items. "I'm good at finding a sofa I like or a dining table I like – you know, the big things. But when it comes to finishing a room I just can't do it," explained Frankie, who has partnered with Home Essentials on the brand's 'Dream Rooms' campaign.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge Creates Impressive Water Slide At Surrey Home

With the help of interior designer Nicki Bamford-Bowes, she has begun to turn her house into a home – and this is why Frankie revealed it could be her forever home.

Asked whether she'll move house, Frankie replied: "Oh, I don't know, we love a move! I think definitely the stuff from Home Essentials is making it more of a forever home, because I had done a lot of the big stuff and I thought, 'Oh it still doesn't feel like a house.'

Frankie Bridge and Nicki Bamford-Bowes partnered with Home Essentials on the 'Dream Rooms' campaign. Photos: Home Essentials

"We're slowly getting there and once we're more finished we'll feel more settled. But we love a project! I think never say never but hopefully not, hopefully, we're staying."

PHOTOS: Inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping family home in Surrey

RELATED: Stacey Solomon gave birth at home - inside flamboyant £1.2m Pickle Cottage

From decorating her sons Parker and Carter's bedroom to choosing decor that makes it easy to sell on your home, take a look at Frankie's house makeover tips that she's learnt first hand.

Frankie Bridge on creating her sons' timeless bedroom...

Frankie and Wayne's sons Parker and Carter have incredible bunkbeds

"Home Essentials have done the boys' bedroom which was my most frustrating room. I've never liked really baby-ish rooms or kiddy rooms or character rooms, but equally, I wanted them to feel like it's their room and it's young and fun," said Frankie.

It is decorated with white and blue walls, cream carpets and, most importantly, it features bunkbeds shaped like a treehouse with a slide attached to one end.

MORE: How to decorate your house according to your horoscope

"So I painted it and got a bed that I like and then it kind of stopped there. With Nicki, I've now got pictures up on the walls and a cute little reading chair and a bookcase," the doting mum-of-two added.

Frankie Bridge on her simple guest bedroom transformation…

The Loose Women star transformed her spare room with the help of Nicki

Frankie described her spare bedroom as "the biggest transformation Nicki helped me with."

"It literally had a bed and bedside tables and now it actually looks cosy and inviting," she said. The bedroom features a statement grey double bed, with a wooden bedside table and wooden dresser.

READ: 7 eBay hacks for shopping luxe homeware pieces

READ: The best rooms to renovate to sell your house quickly

Turning to Home Essentials, Frankie added wicker bedside lamps and a smart grey armchair topped with cushions. "It's those things that I wouldn't have thought to choose. The vase actually I love so much that I moved it into my hallway because it doesn't get seen enough in the spare bedroom."

Frankie Bridge on listening to professionals...

Frankie suggested sticking to your gut when it comes to decorating your home

Frankie is full of praise for Nicki's interior tips and tricks, but when it comes to decorating your home, she has suggested that everyone should stick with their gut.

"If a professional tells me to do something, I'll mostly listen to them and I think 90 per cent of the time you should. But I think you know when something is going to work for your family or if you genuinely like something.

"If you've had an idea in your head for the last 10 years don't change it because someone says, 'This is cool.' I've been swayed along the way sometimes," Frankie said.

Frankie Bridge on choosing personalised interiors...

Before making any big decisions about bright colours or statement prints, Frankie advised homeowners to themselves the question: "Will this be your home for the next 5-10 years or forever? Or are you only going to be there for a couple of years and then sell it on?

"I think then you need to make your decisions on whether you think it will help to sell the house or whether it's going to be your forever home. You will decorate differently."

RELATED: Holly Willoughby reveals unseen part of £3m house in emotional video

Velvet chair, £149, Home Essentials

Large rattan candle, £14, Home Essentials

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.