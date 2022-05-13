Coleen Nolan reveals romantic feature in plush bedroom

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan lives in Cheshire, and her latest Instagram video has revealed a romantic feature inside her private bedroom.

PHOTOS: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more

While filming a fashion video in collaboration with Tilletts clothing, Coleen revealed a sweet love heart wall hanging positioned on the back of her door.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan welcomes adorable family member

The wooden heart ornament with string hanger appears to be affixed to the door with a nail and it adds a sweet touch to her space.

Coleen has a sweet love heart addition to her bedroom

In a previous photo of Coleen's boudoir, she has shown off a velvet jewel-encrusted bed which has been draped with fairy lights. The star has chosen light pink bedding to complement her cream carpet, white walls and grey bed. The space has two bedside cabinets, a unique round window above the bed and a few personalised photos and trinkets dotted around.

The star has a luxury sleep space

Rustic features are commonplace throughout the star's property and her immaculate living room has a large wicker star on the wall adding personality to the minimal space.

WOW: Frankie Bridge debuts magical garden makeover - here's how to recreate it on a budget

READ: Stacey Solomon issues safety warning to fans over risky home décor

Coleen keeps herself busy at home with a whopping head count of 15 animals! She also spends lots of time here with her boyfriend Michael Jones.

As well as the luxurious surroundings inside her home, the garden is another place perfect for romantic date nights.

Fans love Coleen's lounge area

The star's property benefits from idyllic views across the countryside and she has organised a modern seating area outside to be able to enjoy the magical vistas.

The TV star moved home during the first UK lockdown, into the first property she has bought on her own after she divorced Ray Fensome. Speaking of the move to her stunning countryside bolthole with a smallholding, she said: "We had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.