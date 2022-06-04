Stacey Solomon's swimming pool at £1.2m Pickle Cottage needs to be seen The Loose Women star lives with Joe Swash and their children

Stacey Solomon has finally unveiled her renovated swimming pool in her glorious garden – and it was certainly worth the wait.

The Loose Women star has been sharing her home renovations ever since she moved into her £1.2million home, affectionately dubbed Pickle Cottage, and on Friday, Stacey gave fans a peek at her finished pool – and it's huge!

Posting on her Instagram, Stacey shared several photos that showed her and her family, including fiancé Joe Swash and their children Rex and Rose, splashing about, and having fun on some inflatables.

The pool looks like pure luxury and is surrounded by trees and perfectly potted plants in Stacey's pristine garden. Its clever design features a large circular pool within a rectangle shape that's covered with grey tiles and shallow water around the edges, so it doubles as a refreshing seating area.

Stacey admitted the renovation had been a "crazy process", but she couldn't be happier with how it turned out.

Stacey's new swimming pool looks incredible

She wrote: "Pickle Cottage Pool done. Finally. It's been a long, crazy process but it's finally finished. So today was a very exciting day at pickle cottage… I know lots of you ask all the time to see how it's getting on so I couldn't not share the ending.

"But I am always conscious sharing it. I often feel like this should have never been ours. Like I'm a true imposter. And I'm so aware of how lucky we are to have been able to bring this pool back to life again."

Stacey's pool is a hit with the whole family

She concluded: "I'm so excited to forever love it and look after it and respect the water for as long as we are lucky enough to have it. Happy Friday Everyone. Lots of love from all of us. p.S I'm the worst pool jumper ever."

Fans were quick to praise Stacey for her efforts, with many calling her pool "amazing" and "epic".

Fans were impressed with her pool renovations

Stacey lives in her new home with Joe and her children Zachary, 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three, and Rose, seven months, the two eldest being Stacey's from a previous relationship.

Since moving into their Tudor-style home, Stacey has made quick work of transforming it into a stunning residence complete with a mermaid bathroom and pink nursery for baby Rose. The star even gave birth to her daughter at the cottage.

