Loose Women's Gloria Hunniford has a beautiful porch to rival Andrea McLean's The 80-year-old appeared live on Loose Women from her home

Gloria Hunniford has shared a rare glimpse at her beautiful home during a live appearance on Loose Women, and viewers can't get enough of her beautiful garden. Just like her fellow Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean, the 80-year-old has a covered porch outside her home, where she sat to chat with Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Judi Love on Thursday.

The TV presenter sat at the end of the porch, with a long dining table covered with a white tablecloth behind her. An idyllic spot for al fresco meals, the table has been adorned with vases of colourful flowers, while a large lantern and vase ornament sits on the floor alongside it.

Gloria appears to have a second seating area including a rattan sofa and armchair where she and her family can sit and relax, while she has a Buddha ornament sat on a table in front of a wall-mounted mirror.

Gloria Hunniford shared a look at her beautiful porch

The covered terrace has steps leading to the rest of the garden, just like the porch that her co-star Andrea McLean has at her own family home, which she previously described as her "favourite place in the world".

Gloria lives in Sevenoaks, Kent, with her husband Stephen, and has previously given a couple of glimpses inside her home on Instagram, including when she celebrated her 80th birthday during the coronavirus lockdown in April.

Andrea McLean has a similar porch at her home

Speaking to KentLive, Gloria previously revealed that she discovered Sevenoaks thanks to her old boss who advised her to move to a small town near London – and she loves it so much she doesn't ever plan to leave.

"People are always saying to me where are you going to move to and I am always saying I am not. It ticks all the boxes. It's close enough to London when I need it and we can be out in the country," she said. "I don't think I will ever move. It's such a beautiful old town that I really, really love it."

