Cooking with the Stars host Emma Willis' kitchen is beautiful – photos

Emma Willis is back on our screens with another series of Cooking with the Stars, and while she may not be competing on the show, she certainly has a beautiful kitchen to practice her own culinary skills at home.

The Great Home Transformation host, who is married to Busted musician Matt Willis, often reveals glimpses inside the family's Hertfordshire home on social media, and the kitchen is one of the highlights.

The spacious room is ideal for cooking, socialising and entertaining, with a large central island unit, separate seating area with a sofa and TV, and vast floor space which Emma has previously revealed they use for everything from practicing handstands to playing Twister.

The room leads out to the garden

It appears to be where the family spends much of their time together at home judging by the photos and videos Emma has shared with her fans on Instagram, including a photo of her husband Matt with her dad that she posted in honour of Father's Day.

Emma and Matt's kitchen has a marble-topped island

The men could be seen laughing together as they looked at something on Matt's phone while sitting at the marble-topped island unit, with a stainless steel fridge-freezer behind them set within pale grey integrated wooden cupboards.

The fridge serves as a hub to display everything from the children's artwork to a weekly family calendar, so Emma and Matt can keep on top of everyone's busy schedules and activities.

The spacious room doubles up as a place to play

Like the rest of her home, Emma has opted for a muted colour palette in shades of grey, white and black, including a dark marble tiled floor, but decorative touches such as statement pendant lights and wall art ensure the space is filled with personality.

Emma and Matt often showcase their kitchen on Instagram

Emma regularly films in the space as part of her role as a taste tester for Marks & Spencer, and was crowned Star Baker when she appeared on Celebrity Great British Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer in 2022, so it's safe to say she has a great passion and knowledge of food.

