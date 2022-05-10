Emma Willis's youngest daughter looks adorable in very rare family photo! The star is a proud mum of three

Emma Willis had a rare treat in store for her Instagram fans on Monday.

The TV star shared the sweetest snapshot showing her musician husband Matt Willis asleep on the sofa in their family home, with his arms wrapped around their youngest child, daughter Trixie.

The little girl is dressed in a cute watermelon sleepsuit, with her hair seemingly still wet from the bath.

Emma wrote: "It's been a busy week for birthdays in our house. These two May babies, literally melting my heart [red love hearts]."

Emma shared a sweet snapshot of her 'May babies'

Emma, 46, and Busted star Matt, 39, tied the knot on 5 July 2008 at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire and celebrated their ten-year anniversary in 2018 by renewing their vows, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

They are parents to three children - Isabelle, 12, Ace, ten, and six-year-old Trixie – and while they occasionally share family photos on social media, they will always ensure their kids' faces are hidden from view to protect their privacy.

Emma and Matt share three children together

The Circle host Emma previously spoke about her special bond with Isabelle, Ace and Trixie - but admitted that husband Matt is usually seen as the 'fun' parent.

"He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun they go to him," she told Dave Berry on his Dadpod podcast.

The couple have been happily married since 2008

"It makes me feel sensationally boring because I'm like, 'Oh I'm that one, that tells them off and makes sure the washing's done,' and I am the quintessential mum and I think security. That's what I've always had from my dad and Matt is just always there and always fun and I'm quite jealous of that."

