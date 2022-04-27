Kelly Brook reveals idyllic home renovations – and just wow The model's farmhouse is picture perfect

Kelly Brook has delighted fans with a house renovation update. The 42-year-old shared a sneak peek into her idyllic 15th century farmhouse makeover and we were not left disappointed. The star took to social media to post a series of sweet snaps of her Kent country home.

Kelly shared a glimpse into her fairytale-esque farmhouse, showcasing a dark Persian blue kitchen with marigold walls, marble surfaces, bronze crockery and a deep blue Aga. She also included some pictures of her beautiful forest surroundings that boasted pretty indigo flowers and luscious greenery.

The brunette beauty took to Instagram to share the images, alongside the caption: "A week in the Life. Farmhouse renovations, some radio and walks on the heath…" with a flower, pie, tulip, sparkle, dog and paw print emojis.

Fans and friends adored Kelly's wholesome snaps and were quick to express their awe at her interior tastes. "Beautiful photos Kelly," one follower penned, while another added: "Omg you have the kitchen colour I want! Love it." A third commented: "Beautiful," with a red love heart emoji and a fourth said: "Great Kelly. Amazing pictures," with a clapping emoji.

Kelly showed fans her blue and yellow kitchen

Other photos included Kelly posing outside the entrance of her house with her dog, surrounded by daffodils, perfectly trimmed foliage and a stone pathway.

The model showed off her beautiful woodland surroundings

Previous photos shared by the model depict a stunning sitting room that looks out onto the green garden with a tennis court and the mesmerising stone exterior of the front of the house.

Kelly posed with her dog outside her farmhouse home

Speaking with House Beautiful, Kelly said: "My home is a 15th-century timber-framed Wealden farmhouse with an oasthouse attached, but it was the magical quality of the gardens that made me fall in love with the place. There’s an apple and pear orchard and a freshwater spring by the kitchen door."

The brunette beauty previously shared a stunning snap of her house

She continued: "The interior style is rustic shabby chic, so I can’t go crazy with colour. Downstairs I’ve kept it mainly creamy white with Farrow & Ball’s Pointing. I’ve used its Peignoir for my bedroom and an olive green for the library and bar area. There’s a trend for darker kitchens and I’ve recently repainted mine in a deep green, which I’m really pleased with."

