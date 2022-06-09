Ruth Langsford's controversial bedroom habit is so divisive – photo This Morning presenter Ruth lives in Surrey

This Morning and Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford resides in Surrey with her husband Eamonn Holmes. The star often shares photos and videos from inside their family mansion and their beloved dog Maggie frequently gets a look in.

SEE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' immaculate mansion

While watching her husband present on GB news, Ruth innocently shared a picture from bed, but we've spotted something that not everyone will be on board with. Maggie was snapped snuggled up on the bed – do you allow your pooch to do this?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford comments on being slim in video

Alongside the picture, Ruth wrote: "Lie in with Maggie watching @eammonholmes on the tele!"

Fans could see her furry family member at the end of the bed and a glimpse of Ruth's perfectly painted red toenails. The couple have a grey painted bedroom, featuring chic white coving and a large television on the wall – which is clearly perfect for cosy mornings under the duvet.

Ruth's picture will divide fans

For loyal fans, it will come as no surprise that Ruth's dog gets prime position in the bed as she is the heart and soul of the family, often appearing in the star's social media posts.

MORE: Ruth Langsford, 61, displays super strength - and fans are floored

READ: Eamonn Holmes suffers major health setback: statement

Pet dog Maggie gets looked after by all the family

In another Instagram photo the pooch was even hand-fed by Ruth's mother Joan and both of them looked delighted during the sweet moment with patient Maggie even sat up properly on a dining room chair! Ruth wrote: "Spoilt," alongside the video acknowledging Maggie's privileged status.

Ruth and Eammon live in Surrey and their stunning mansion has been shown off on their respective Instagram feeds many times. There is an open-plan living area, a grand hallway and a huge family kitchen.

REVEALED: The most pampered pooches in Britain? A look at the Queen's corgis' menus

The couple have a stunning home and gorgeous garden

One of the highlights of their beautiful home has to be the massive garden which is always kept in immaculate order with a robot lawnmower. During the summertime, the couple relax on their outdoor sofas – and it looks idyllic!

Ruth also uses this outdoor space for her workouts sometimes, as she likes to keep fit and regularly sees a personal trainer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.