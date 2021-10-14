Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' grand dining room belongs in Hollywood This Morning presenters Ruth and Eamonn live in Surrey

Ruth Langsford's latest Instagram video has showcased her breathtaking dining room at the Surrey mansion she shares with her husband and fellow This Morning star Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth uploaded the video alongside one of her close friends, Sam, and in the background, her gorgeous open-plan dining area was revealed.

The star has a large oval black table which appears to be made of glass and it is surrounded by luxurious black and cream chairs – a set-up which wouldn't look out of place in Hollywood.

The space also has floor-length cream curtains trimming the beautiful windows.

Ruth and her close pal were stood in the equally stunning family kitchen, complete with built-in appliances and huge marble island.

The presenter spoke to the camera to explain that Sam had brought pasties to her as a treat, and she showed them warming in the oven.

Ruth and Eamonn have a stunning property

She said: "Some friends when they come to stay bring wine and some friends bring flowers which is love, some bring you chocolates which is really lovely. This one? This is what she brings me. Pasties!"

Elsewhere in Ruth and Eamonn's family home they have six beautiful bedrooms, a cosy living room with modern fireplace and a jaw-dropping staircase in their palatial hallway.

The mancave is clearly Eamonn's favourite spot

Eamonn is lucky enough to have his own office – which doubles as a mancave – complete with Manchester United memorabilia.

Outside, the stars have an immaculate garden which is a space often shown off online. They have a robot lawnmower which keeps the grass in check and the blossoming flowerbeds look glorious in the summer. The couple have his and her sofas outdoors which they like to lounge on during the fair weather.

Their beloved dog Maggie loves their plush home just as much as they do, and the couple even have a framed portrait of their pooch in their house which was a gift from Ruth to Eamonn.

