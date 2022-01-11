Ruth Langsford, 61, displays super strength - and fans are floored

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford has clearly set her sights on becoming a healthier, fitter version of herself as we head into a new year - and doesn't she look incredible?

The Loose Women presenter often shares glimpses of her gruelling workout sessions with personal trainer Fit with Frank, but her latest video proved to be particularly impressive amongst her fans. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the wife of Eamonn Holmes filmed herself getting her sweat on during a high-intensity workout - and her upper body strength has baffled fans.

"Off to a flying start with @fitwithfrank today! Getting back into my fitness routine after a very indulgent Christmas!" Ruth told fans.

"Using the @trxtraining strap thingy! Concentrating on upper body today….triceps are trembling!" the 61-year-old captioned her video.

Ruth shared her gruelling workout video with fans

As Ruth lapped up several reps on her TRX suspension training equipment, fans were quick to write comments beneath the post, giving the This Morning presenter moral support. "You are a warrior!" wrote one fan, while another penned: "Wow Ruth! Look how far you've come from the Couch to 5k! Takes a lot of courage to take on a fitness regime like that! Am in much admiration, go girl!"

Other fans, who were just as impressed with Ruth's workout as we were, rushed to the comments to ask her where to buy the unusual piece of equipment.

TRX equipment can easily be used at home, using suspension training to build both muscular and cardiovascular benefits.

TRX Home 2 Kit, £179.95, TRX Training

Ruth has spoken openly about her menopause in the past, admitting to struggling with the new phase in her life. The star has since incorporated healthy eating and exercise habits into her lifestyle to ease the symptoms - and it's clearly paying off!

In a video shared on Instagram before lockdown, the mother-of-one revealed a glimpse into her daily diet.

Her breakfast and lunch is often eaten on-the-go between filming schedules and includes hard-boiled eggs, ham, tomatoes, avocado, carrots and houmous, apple and cheese slices, and a home-blended green juice.

