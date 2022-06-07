Eamonn Holmes suffers major health setback: statement The former This Morning star has updated fans

Eamonn Holmes has taken to Instagram to share a statement with fans regarding his health.

The GB News star admitted he is taking some down out "to heal" after undergoing an "unexpected hospital treatment".

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes worries fans as he visibly struggles to walk

Eamonn, 62, wrote: "Many of you have been asking why I haven't been presenting GB News for the past week.

"Unfortunately, due to a reoccurrence of a long-term back condition, I've had to undergo some unexpected hospital treatment and am now following Doctor's orders by taking a short time off."

The former This Morning star continued: "However, I'm looking forward to being back alongside Isabel, my Breakfast co-presenter and friend, next week.

"Even though I only joined GB News six months ago, the whole team and our amazing audience has shown me immense support which has been greatly appreciated. I now just need some time with my family to heal and recuperate. See you soon, Eamonn."

The father-of-four was inundated with messages of support from fans and famous friends. "Get well soon lovely Eamonn," wrote Saira Khan, while Emma Willis said: "Hope you start to feel better Eamonn. Sending you love x."

"Get well soon... hope it's all not too painful," said John Torode, while his wife Lisa Faulkner added: "Lots of love to you hope you feel better soon xxx."

"Hope all OK, get well soon xx," shared Charlotte Hawkins, and Vanessa Feltz told the star: "So sorry to hear it. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Eamonn has been honest with fans about his health problems, in particular his chronic pain as a result of three slipped discs in his back.

Earlier this year, he admitted that the consequences of living with a trapped sciatic nerve have been "emasculating" as he's had to sell his car and can't even put his own shoes and socks on because he can no longer bend down.

