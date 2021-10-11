Eamonn Holmes causes a stir as he unveils new artwork in family home The This Morning star is over the moon with his purchase

Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford frequently share photos from inside their stylish family home. And now Eamonn has unveiled a new addition to their space.

The This Morning presenter, 61, took to Instagram on Sunday evening to reveal a statement piece of artwork - and sparked quite the reaction amongst his fans!

Ruth Langsford shares video of husband Eamonn Holmes dancing

The snapshot shows Manchester United fan Eamonn looking proudly up at a portrait of George Best, which shows the footballers in his red kit with the entire picture embossed with the word 'United' and the club's badge at the centre.

He explained in the caption: "Hung new artwork today. A thing of beauty, a man of magic. Poetry in motion. #Belfast Boy #GeorgeBest in oils by the artist Nick Dillon. @ntd1974 #Hero #Icon #northernireland #manchesterunited."

Eamonn proudly shared his new artwork with fans

Eamonn's wife Ruth was among the first to comment, remarking on the men's shared heritage. "Love a Belfast boy [love heart]," she sweetly wrote. George's son, Calum Best, also commented on the post, telling Eamonn: "Love this my friend."

Fans also shared their thoughts. "He was one of the best looking men to come out of Northern Ireland...along with yourself Eamonn," one wrote, while a second added: "I see two legends!!"

The star has themed his 'man cave' office around Manchester United

"The Best by name and as a player," a third noted, and a fourth said: "An art work of pure football genius!"

Eamonn's love of Man U is no secret. During lockdown, he gave the first glimpse inside his 'man cave' which is filled with team memorabilia and even features a red floor in honour of the club's kit colour.

Eamonn designed the room himself

He later confirmed that he had designed the area himself. "I like interiors, I do, I absolutely do," he said on This Morning. "I don't know why everybody mocks and treats it as a subject of ridicule. Could I just say, I am the design genie in our home?"

Ruth replied: "He loves his home, he likes colour and he likes interiors."

