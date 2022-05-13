Prince William and Duchess Kate's sentimental home touches everyone missed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an important mental health message on Friday when they interrupted radio broadcasts around the UK to encourage reaching out to friends and family to prevent loneliness.

The couple subsequently shared a photograph of them sitting at home transmitting the message live and we couldn't help but notice some very sentimental home additions.

The proud parents had a beautiful family photo hanging behind them. It's of a snap you may recognise as it was used on their family Christmas card in 2020 and was shot at their other royal residence, Anmer Hall. The picture sits on an ornate mantelpiece, and it's displayed in a black frame with white border.

The couple gave a look into their home

Further cute additions which have a lot to say about the Cambridges are the three coffee table boxes sitting in front of them. Firstly, Hold Still: A Portrait Of Our Nation in 2020, a book of photography of a campaign spearheaded by the Duchess herself. Then there's a copy of the Earthshot Prize book, an award championed by the couple. Thirdly, there is a book by David Attenborough called Our Planet. This not only shows the family's fondness for national treasure David, who is also good friends with the Queen, but it also demonstrates their passion for the environment.

The same photograph also gave fans a good look at one of their sitting rooms which has a cream sofa dressed with red, fringed cushions, a red upholstered armchair and a matching footstool which is used as a table.

The royals have this photo framed at home

Regal touches around the room include a marble statue and antique clock in the corner and two large gold-framed paintings on the wall. The room is also illuminated by many vintage lamps with cream pleated shades.

The Duchess looked lovely in a blue patterned dress and the Prince wore navy ensuring they both looked the part.

