Prince William and Kate Middleton unveil affordable bright addition to family home

Prince William and Kate Middleton occasionally give fans glimpses into their stunning London home, Kensington Palace and in a recent video, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed a new addition to their family residence.

In the clip, Kate sat with a beautiful pink orchid in the background, and we couldn't help but admire it! The Duchess had positioned herself in a chair next to a traditional sash window, ensuring there was plenty of natural light for the video.

WATCH: The Duchess speaks out about her new role

The blossoming plant stood in a wooden planter upon a matching wooden table, and the vibrant fuchsia shade stands out against the cream painted walls.

It's unclear which room the Duchess was sitting in for the recording, but it's likely to be one of the family's pristine reception rooms.

The Cambridges have a beautiful orchid at home

The video was to announce Kate's new role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. In the short clip, the Duchess said she was "extremely proud" to take on her new role, adding that "no one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression" while raising young children.

The Cambridge's London residence is full of beautiful corners just like this one. The historic property features five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery. They share apartment 1A with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The couple also have his and hers office spaces which have been decorated to their own tastes and they use them when working from home.

The family have an amazing royal residence

Another highlight is the sitting room complete with two matching cream sofas, an ottoman table and an array of armchairs for important visitors. Beautiful ornaments and candles are on display around the room, while traditional artwork hangs in ornate gold frames on the walls.

