Why Sarah Ferguson doesn't class Prince Andrew's mansion as 'home' The Queen's son has an epic country home

The Queen's son Prince Andrew still lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, but here's why she doesn't class it as her home…

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Duchess of York made the candid confession that she would never class her £30million residence Royal Lodge as her "home". "When I’m in the UK I’m lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn’t call it my home as that would be presumptuous," she said.

Sarah's unique home life set-up has garnered a lot of attention and she's spoken out about living with her ex-husband before.

In a previous interview, also with The Telegraph, Sarah admitted: "We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other.

Royal Lodge is so beautiful

"We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I'm proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion."

Royal fans get to glimpse inside of Royal Lodge quite often thanks to Sarah's social media channels and YouTube videos.

Andrew and Sarah have lived together for years

The 30-room property is a Grade II-listed residence and it has a grand exterior and amazing interiors.

There's a beautiful conservatory which overlooks the stunning grounds and in this space there is a dining table with chairs as well as a fully stocked drinks cabinet. It looks like the perfect place to relax and unwind.

Sarah often transforms this room with zany backdrops for her YouTube channel Fergie and Friends, where she reads children's books.

The grounds at this royal residence are pristine

The outside is just as spectacular as the inside, with plenty of space, wooden furniture and rope swings hanging from a large tree.

It's not been announced whether Prince Andrew will remain living at his regal home after being stripped of his honours.

