Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's forgotten mansion they lived in for two years

Sarah Ferguson still lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge even though they broke up in 1996, but here's all you need to know about the forgotten house they lived in for a whole two years.

While the Duke and Duchess of York lived at Sunninghill Park in Ascot prior to the sprawling mansion they live in now, did you know they used to live at Castlewood House after they got married?

The royal couple rented the property from 1986 to 1998 while Sunninghill Park was being built. The new build being a wedding gift from the Queen!

The couple went on to sell Sunninghill for £15million and the house has since been demolished. It once featured 12 bedrooms and palatial décor.

The couple rented Castlewood House for two years

Andrew and Sarah's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie both grew up at Sunninghill Park and then at Royal Lodge.

Sunninghill Park was gifted to Sarah and Andrew by the Queen

While the separated couple still live together now, there was a period of time that they lived apart. The Duchess of York actually moved out of their marital home to rent a nearby mansion, called Kingsbourne. The huge mansion with its multiple rooms also had a tennis court and swimming pool on site.

The couple had to wait for their family home to be built

Prince Andrew acquired Royal Lodge officially in 2004, two years after the Queen Mother's death as she used to reside there. Then, in 2006, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson came and joined him at the royal home, and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie stayed there until they were adults.

The separated couple now live together at Royal Lodge

Speaking about her unusual living arrangements to USA Today, the Duchess said: "Andrew and I, we’re the happiest divorced couple in the world – extraordinary, really, isn’t it. We live in the same house, but then, it's a big house, so that’s ok. But I think it's really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family."

