Anton Du Beke's country home has a beautiful rustic kitchen – inside

Anton Du Beke's country home has a beautiful rustic kitchen

Anton du Beke is currently showing his culinary skills on the second series of Cooking with the Stars, and he has the perfect kitchen to practice in at home.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge has previously shared a look inside the beautiful space during cooking tutorials for This Morning, showing its exposed brick walls, tiled worktops and splashbacks and wooden cabinets.

It is one of a few rooms Anton has revealed to his fans at the Buckinghamshire home he shares with his wife Hannah and their twins, George and Henrietta. Get the lowdown on his home life below…

Where does Anton Du Beke come from?

Anton was born in Sevenoaks, Kent, where he lived with his Hungarian father, Antal, Spanish mother, Ascensión, and siblings, Veronica and Stephen.

He previously told Kent Life in an interview: "Sevenoaks is very much part of my being. When I go round the place I am always remembering how things used to look. The pedestrian area in the centre used to be a big bus station and there was no McDonald’s in my day! I used to spend so much time at the swimming baths: but the old baths, not the new ones."

He worked as "a washer-upper" in a local restaurant, Le Chanteclair, where his father was a waiter in the 1960s.

Where does Anton Du Beke live now?

The professional dancer lives with his wife Hannah Summers and their twins

Now, he lives much further north in Buckinghamshire in a stunning home he shares with his wife Hannah, young children and two pet Daschunds. The peeks he has shared inside their family mansion shows rustic interiors and vintage decor.

What is Anton Du Beke's home life like?

He appears to live in a red brick property with a large garden where the family made a virtual appearance on This Morning. They sat on a wooden bench on the lawn, with manicured trees and yellow hanging baskets framing the house and a small round shed at the end of the garden.

Anton showed off his home office

As he promoted his new book in October 2020, Anton filmed inside his home office against the backdrop of large wooden bookshelves that ran across both walls.

Anton baked inside his rustic country kitchen

The country-style kitchen has white units with black round handles and patterned splashback tiles. The oven is surrounded by an exposed brick wall where Anton and Hannah have hung a heart garland, while a wooden table offered Anton and his children space to get creative with their cooking.

The couple have added a pop of colour to the room with a red microwave and bread bin, while they also have a selection of tins and a stand mixer on display.

The 55-year-old previously shared a sweet look at his bedtime routine with his two-year-old twins, as he read to them in the living room. The photo showed Anton sat on a plain cream sofa positioned in front of the window, which had floor-length floral curtains. His toddler children were sat on mini animal-motif armchairs on the wooden floor in front of him, as they listened avidly to their bedtime story.

Anton Du Beke rarely shares photos of his house

Many parents will relate to the image of Anton's grown-up living room, which appears to have been taken over by multi-coloured foam tiles on the floor, along with a selection of children's toys and teddy bears, as it doubles up as a place for the two-year-old twins to play.

The Strictly pro was pictured inside his dining room

However, another image – which appears to show Anton's dining room – appears to be free from any clutter, with a glossy wooden table at the centre, flanked by cream cushioned chairs. Adding a pop of colour are the sage green curtains with an elegantly draped pelmet across the top of the window frame, and a vase of vibrant blooms that is sat on the windowsill.

It's little surprise that Anton has refrained from sharing more insight into his family home; the dancer's marriage only came to light two months after he and Hannah had tied the knot, when she was spotted wearing an engagement ring and wedding band when they attended the Chelsea Flower Show together in 2017.

