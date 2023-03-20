Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg selling £1.35m dream home after two years The Strictly Come Dancing stars are set for a big change

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg have surprised everyone by listing their dream countryside home for sale, just two years after they fell in love with it.

The couple left city life in London behind for a picturesque country home in Sussex at the beginning of 2021, but now it is on the market for £1.35million in a U-turn move.

The couple are selling their home they bought in 2021

Many fans may be surprised to learn this as the four-bedroom detached home would have been ideal for them to expand into one day.

The pair had three spare rooms, and they showed off one on Instagram after they gave it a bold makeover.

In an interview with Women's Health, Dianne revealed that the couple have plans of starting a family at some stage. "Joe is the most supportive person. I'd love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day."

It was just last week that Dianne celebrated the release of her new book Move Yourself Happy with fresh looks inside their stunning home.

The dancer has beautifully dressed her wooden dining room table with a boho-chic crocheted runner down the centre.

On top of the gorgeous new addition were three bunches of beautiful flowers placed in the most stylish cream vases.

The stars have made their house very cosy

Their massive garden is a real selling point of the property and the couple have shown it off on various occasions on their Instagram feeds over the two years. Joe even lifted Dianne up in celebration in their huge outdoor space, revealing the exterior of the property and the luscious grass that surrounds it.

The couple met on BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and have been loved up ever since.

So where are Dianne and Joe going to live now? While the pair have not spoken out about their next steps, we are sure they will be happy wherever they end up.

