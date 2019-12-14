Strictly's Anton du Beke reveals how his twins are taking after him The Strictly Come Dancing star shares his son and daughter with wife Hannah

Strictly Come Dancing veteran Anton du Beke opened up about his family life in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last month, revealing that his twins George and Henrietta are taking after him. The ballroom pro, who shares his two-year-old tots with wife Hannah, said: "They love singing and dancing – it's gorgeous. I can't wait to sing a song or do a dance with them on stage. That would be a dream come true."

Whichever career path they choose to dance down, though, the twins have their father's support. "I don't mind what they end up doing – I want them to try everything and go from there," said Anton, 53.

Anton's twins have made a rare appearance on This Morning

It's an exciting time for the Strictly fan favourite. He is about to embark on a tour in January with his long-time dance partner Erin Boag. Anton and Erin: Dance Those Magical Movies will see the duo foxtrot up and down the country to music from the silver screen in a show full of Hollywood glamour. "I'm very excited to be back on the road with Erin," said Anton, who has danced with Erin for 22 years. "I love the whole creative process. Hannah and the kids will come and watch me because the babies are a bit older now."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing: final songs and dances revealed

"I hope we can go all the way," said Anton of his dance partner Emma Barton

For now, the ballroom dancer has his sights set on the glitterball trophy, alongside his celebrity partner Emma Barton. The couple have made Saturday night's final, which is only the second final Anton has been in since series one. "I hope we can go all the way," said Anton. "There are storylines that run through Strictly every year. I've got a partner who's different from what I'm used to. It gives me a new storyline and that's quite nice."

MORE: Who's in Claudia Winkleman's family? From husband and children to royal connections…

After 15 years on our screens, the BBC1 show continues to go from strength to strength. What is the secret to its success? "Strictly is such a well-oiled machine. The group numbers get better and more adventurous. The pros are as brilliant and determined as ever. It all adds to this wonderful melting pot," said Anton, adding that Motsi Mabuse has been a "terrific addition to the judging panel."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.