The Queen delays opening her home to the public - is this why? Royal fans have been speculating

The Queen's home Frogmore House in Windsor is poised to open its gardens to individual members of the public at the end of August, but this delay in opening has sparked speculation among fans.

RELATED: The heartache behind Princess Eugenie's sudden family upheaval

The Royal Collection Trust promoted the three-day event via Instagram Stories, sharing links to tickets for members of the public to buy to tour the glorious grounds.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen recieves compliment from family member in sweet moment

When the editor of Majesty magazine shared the news on Twitter, one fan queried: "Why is it so late this year Joe? Anything to do with a certain move to Windsor?!" He replied: "That I don't know. Perhaps the usual May/June dates were deemed too near the PJ celebrations, some of which were in Windsor."

Frogmore House is located in Windsor

The exciting Windsor move that's being referred to is the relocation of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In previous years, the gardens have even been open as early as May, so perhaps it was the Jubilee celebrations that have delayed the tours, however, we're sure the open days will still be gratefully received.

MORE: Prince William and Kate's new bedroom features some surprising decor

REVEALED: Prince William and Kate Middleton's unusual sleeping arrangements at London home revealed

The charity days run on Tuesday 30 August, Wednesday 31 August and Thursday 1 September and visitors will be able to explore the 35-acre gardens. There are lakes and bridges to admire and plenty of perfectly curated flowerbeds.

The monarch has never lived here

Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic and enjoy the stunning views of the house's exterior and gardens.

Frogmore House has been a royal residence since 1792, but Her Majesty has never chosen to live in the property because, when in Windsor, the Queen resides at her very own castle which is the world's largest occupied one!

The property gets its name from the abundance of frogs that inhabit the marshland around the grounds. It is also home to the royal Mausoleum where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are buried.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.