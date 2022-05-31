The Queen's cover star moment - see smiling photo from Norfolk home The monarch looked truly happy

We've never seen the Queen smile as much as when she's with her beloved horses, and it seems that was also the case back in 1943.

The monarch was captured within the grounds of her stunning Norfolk home, Sandringham alongside one of her horses and the unearthed image has been reshared by the official Sandringham Instagram account.

Her Majesty looked relaxed and gave a smile to the camera as the countryside air blew her curls and she was photographed wearing a blazer and patterned dress.

The idyllic landscape stretched out behind the Queen and the image was taken during a harvest of the estate.

The picture featured on the front of Country Life Magazine and the monarch made a great cover star!

Taken amidst the Second World War, this image captured a moment of downtime for the royal family.

This is one of the photos of the Queen that has resurfaced ahead of the Platinum Jubilee where the monarch celebrates 70 years of being Head of State.

"These photographs coming out at the moment are wonderful - to see HM during those years - the documentary last night, was incredible. To hear her talk about those days - to hear that wisdom. Deeply moving. My family were horsemen on farms - those punches are incredible creatures - more photography please!" wrote one fan.

Lots of new footage of the Queen has been released ahead of the Jubilee

"Our beloved Queen Elizabeth II. Delightful. Her Majesty's smile reminds me of me. Her love for horses and nature," penned another.

The Queen may look most relaxed surrounded by nature, but she has a busy weekend ahead with many Jubilee celebrations planned in the city. Due to Her Majesty's frailty, it hasn't been confirmed which events she will attend but it's hoped that she will make an appearance for Trooping the Colour, a ceremony to celebrate her official birthday.

