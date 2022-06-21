Josie Gibson's makeover at private home with son Reggie will astound you

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning regular Josie Gibson leads a quiet life in Bristol with her son Reggie away from the hectic London circuit. The Cooking with the Stars contestant's calm city haven has just been transformed - and we are officially obsessed.

The former Big Brother star revealed all in a Reels poster to her Instagram account, showing her private living space going from plain to seriously stunning.

Josie worked with fellow This Morning star Georgina Burnett, who is known as the home genie, in order to glow up her space.

The large (very comfy looking) sofa has remained the same, but the rest of the room has been upgraded with stylish rattan furniture, chic lighting and an abundance of plants to bring life into the room.

Their television has now been mounted on the wall and underneath it sits a black and rattan sideboard brimming with foliage.

After Georgia surprised Josie with the room the Bristolian called it "beautiful" and "stunning". Going on to say: "It's more than I expected, it’s blown me away this has."

Josie lives in Bristol with her son

Many fans commented to say how much they loved the new look lounge and Vanessa Feltz even said: "Looks fabulous."

During the coronavirus lockdown, Josie took the opportunity to redecorate her house. With a paintbrush in hand and a large room with wooden floors and spotlights stretching out behind her, she told her followers: "I never want to see a bloody paint brush again.... Or a jet wash, or anything that involves doing anything to my house... I'm done." So we can see why she enlisted the help of the lovely Georgina – and what a good job she has done!

