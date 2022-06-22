Prince William and Kate's 'immensely special' first family home revealed – ahead of Windsor move The Cambridges lived in Anglesey for two years

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently preparing to move to Windsor from London with their three children - but it isn't the first big relocation the family has made.

Back when they were newlyweds, Prince William and Kate lived together in a four-bedroom house in Anglesey, and it is also where Prince George lived for the first few months of his life.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rented a farmhouse on the Bodorgan Estate for approximately £750 per month from Lord and Lady Meyrick. It boasted private beach access and beautiful views of Newborough Forest, but while Prince William described it as an "immensley special place", his wife admitted to feeling isolated during her time there.

The Duke reportedly moved in after he was stationed in Anglesey to train for the Royal Air Force. Kate joined him a few months after he relocated, while she was working at her parents' company as a website designer, photographer and relationships manager.

They moved into Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace after William's job as a military pilot ended in 2013. At the time, William said: "This island has been our first home together, and it will always be an immensely special place for us both. Catherine and I look forward to returning again and again over the coming years with our family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's former home in Anglesey

"I know that I speak for Catherine when I say that I have never in my life known somewhere as beautiful and as welcoming as Anglesey."

However, during a visit to a children's centre in Cardiff in 2020, Kate revealed that she felt isolated after giving birth to Prince George. "I was chatting to some of the mums, I had just had George and William was still working with search and rescue, so we came up here when George was a tiny, tiny little baby, in the middle of Anglesey.

"It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me, he was doing night shifts, so if only I'd had a centre like this at a certain time."

The home has largely been kept under wraps since the royals spent their time there, but it is known that it has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen. A photo of the dining room, meanwhile, showed incredible views over the Bodorgan Estate, as well as a traditional log fireplace.

The Cambridge family now split their time between Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall

It is also believed that the farm is actually formed of two houses, with a staircase between the two. Surrounding the main home are several outhouses that were used as sleeping quarters for the security guards.

Bodorgan Hall is the largest property in Bodorgan and is owned by Lord and Lady Meyrick, who is the niece of the Duke of Buccleuch. Apparently, the home "has access to a private beach which nobody else could reach, onto the estuary," while guests "could see the water from the bedrooms on the first floor, which look over the top of the outbuildings," and "you have to go through the farmyard to get down to the beach".

