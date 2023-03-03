Why Princess Kate and Prince William's country cottage is not their forever home The Prince and Princess of Wales moved into Adelaide Cottage in September 2022

With news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage and rumours that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson could be set to leave Royal Lodge, this has got us wondering if the Prince and Princess of Wales are planning any big house moves in the future.

Prince William and Princess Kate moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in September last year, relocating their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from their inner-city Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace to the cottage in the Great Windsor Park estate. See peeks inside all the royal homes in the video below...

WATCH: Where do the royals live? See inside stunning royal properties

Loading the player...

Although the royals are likely still settling into their new country property, it's unlikely that it will be their forever home simply due to its size. Their latest relocation marked a significant downsize for the family, who have also ditched their live-in staff.

While William and Kate have kept the modest home, which underwent a refurbishment in 2015, largely private, it is thought to boast a beautiful garden, a cosy study with a vintage wooden dresser, and a master bedroom formerly decorated with golden dolphins and ceiling rope recycled from a 19th-century royal yacht, according to The Sun.

FIND OUT: Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay if they attend the King's coronation?

The Prince and Princess of Wales live in Adelaide Cottage in the Great Windsor Park estate

However, with just four bedrooms for the family of five, it's possible that the Prince and Princess may require more space in the future – whether they decide to expand their family, need a spare bedroom for guests, or simply want more room as their three children grow up.

As well as desiring a garden for their kids to play in, it is thought that William and Kate chose to move in order to spend more time with the Prince's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away the same month the royals settled in.

The couple relocated from Kensington Palace in September

However, their new home does have a sweet link to Her Majesty – both Adelaide Cottage and Windsor Castle, which acted as the former monarch's primary residence in her final years, were masterminded by architect Jeffry Wyatville.

Adelaide Cottage dates back to 1831 when it was built as a retreat for William IV's wife Queen Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen and was once a favourite breakfast spot for Queen Victoria.

REVEALED: The real reason the Queen didn't want to sell Prince Andrew's home

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.