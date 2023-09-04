Prince William and Princess Kate's weekend trip to France revealed – details

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to travel to France at the weekend to cheer on England and Wales as they compete in the men's Rugby World Cup.

As patron of the Rugby Football Union, Princess Kate will attend a group stage match between England and Argentina at the Stade de Marseille on Saturday.

© Getty The royal couple are set to travel to France

Prince William, meanwhile, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will watch Wales take on Fiji at the Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday.

The royal couple's upcoming trip comes after Prince William faced a huge backlash over his decision to miss the Lionesses FIFA World Cup final match in Sydney.

© Getty Queen Letizia attended the World Cup final

Whilst William wasn't present in person, he reportedly enjoyed watching the hotly anticipated final at his stately country home Anmer Hall alongside Princess Kate and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Ahead of the Lionesses' big game, Prince William apologised for not attending their historic match.

In a sweet video shared to social media, Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte joined forces to share a message of support. "Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow," Prince William said.

"We're sorry we can't be there in person, but we're so proud of everything you achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world. So, go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."

© Getty Charlotte is an avid sports fan just like her father

Charlotte, who was smiling sweetly all throughout the video, then added: "Good luck Lionesses!"

For the good luck message, Prince William dressed down in a pair of blue jeans and a matching blue linen shirt. Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, looked charming in a blue and white striped top and a pair of denim shorts.

© Getty Prince William at the Women's Euro final in 2022

The Prince has been president of the Football Association (FA) since 2006 and has been a huge advocate for promoting and supporting women's football.

In August, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle for their annual summer break.

Balmoral Castle has been the Scottish residence of the royal family since it was purchased for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852, having been first leased in 1848. It has since become a firm favourite among the British royals and was the late Queen Elizabeth II's treasured royal residence.

© Getty The royal family travel to Balmoral every summer

The estate boasts over 50,000 acres of countryside, as well as various properties, including Charles's holiday home, Birkhall, and William and Kate's cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar.

It affords the royals a greater deal of privacy, with the family enjoying tranquil walks, picnics, fishing and barbecues.

WATCH: The Royal Residences: A Look Inside

While it's not known if the Prince and Princess of Wales travelled abroad this summer, Kate was spotted at Houghton Festival back in August.

The annual summer festival took place at nearby Houghton Hall - the home of the royal couple's friends, David Rocksavage and Rose Hanbury, formally known as the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley.