Storm Keating's fans take sides over 'disgraceful state' of family home The fashion designer shared photos of their former home

Storm and Ronan Keating recently moved home, and while it should have been an exciting start for the couple and their children Cooper and Coco and Ronan's kids Jack, Missy and Ali, the family were left disappointed by the cleaners at their former home.

Storm revealed she was quoted £500 – which was later upped to £1,200 – for a cleaner to prepare their five-bedroom home for handover to the landlord after they had moved out, but she said it was left in a "disgraceful state." She took to Instagram on Sunday to share her side of the story alongside several photos of their former home after Jasmine from JMV Cleaning spoke to The Sun about her team of five being booked on the same day as the removal men, claiming it was "chaotic from start to finish” – and fans were quick to share their opinion.

WATCH: Storm Keating reveals cleaners left her former home in a 'disgraceful state'

Next to snaps of full bins, blocked toilets and stained cabinets, Storm explained, "The house was left in no acceptable state for handover," and said they "left us no choice but to share the truth on this matter."

"THE FACTS: You quoted £500. You then googled our house and increased the price to £550 which was accepted.

"You invoice £1,200 AFTER the fact despite your cleaners spending no extra time. I also walked you around the house and you didn’t express concern about it being bigger than expected.

Storm and Ronan hired professional cleaners after they moved out of their rented home

"The Removalist company categorically deny your claims that they prevented you from fulfilling your duty or that the house was 'full of furniture.' They had already removed most contents during the 3 days prior. The carpet cleaning company confirmed same," she wrote.

Storm said she spent a further five hours cleaning the property but the checkout official "questioned if professionals were hired to clean the house at all. When my husband confirmed yes, she said 'DON’T PAY THEM'."

Storm shared photos of their property after it had been cleaned

The Australian fashion designer added that she offered the cleaning company a chance to return to the house and focus on the particular areas that had been highlighted in the report, after which she "would pay you the full amount agreed."

Storm's fans rushed to her defence in the comments, with one writing: "Omg that’s shocking! Well done for calling them out!!" and another simply writing: "No words!" A third remarked: "You guys are in the right. I wouldn’t pay if my house was left like that. I was shocked. Rise above it," and a fourth said: "Whether you are millionaires or working class you pay for a job to be done tidy. That isn't acceptable, basic cleaning hasn't even been completed."

They were left with full bins, blocked toilets and stained cabinets

The couple previously lived in a rented home thought to be worth £5million, but they announced their move in January 2022. Boyzone singer Ronan wrote: "We did the biggest and hopefully the last house move EVER last year.

"We finally moved into our new home - a house that @stormykeating built not because she wanted to, but because she had to get her family into their home regardless of Covid, Brexit and the unfortunate people we met along the way who took advantage of our naivety and trust."

