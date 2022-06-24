Martine McCutcheon shares first glimpse of new home – and just look at her garden The actress shared the exciting news on social media

Ex-Eastenders actress Martine McCutcheon shared some exciting home news with fans. The star announced that she has moved house, showing off some sweet snaps of her new garden via social media.

Martine, 46, was pictured holding a pot of delicate white flowers as she posed in front of her new outdoor space. Boasting luscious flower beds lined with dainty wildflowers, a stone patio, large green plants, white foxgloves and foliage, the space is ideal for Martine to soak up the summer sun.

The actress donned a black blouse featuring a pleated front and ruffled short sleeves, which she paired with some blue jeans and nude sliders. She beamed as she shared the sneak peek of the space with fans – who were delighted by the news.

The star took to Instagram to inform her followers of her life update, alongside the caption: “New beginnings, new memories to be made, new house, new garden. Feeling very excited and grateful. #ournewhome #excited #grateful #lotstodo #cantwait #letsgetcracking,” with a star and sparkly love heart emoji.

Martine showed off her new garden

Her followers were quick to congratulate her on the move and keenly shared her excitement: “So exciting! Congratulations on your house,” one said, while another commented: “Looking amazing as always good luck in your new home.” A third penned: “Congratulations on the new home. You look stunning as always,” and another added: “Congratulations. Hope you’ll all be very happy in your new home.”

The star beamed in her lovely outdoor space

The actress previously lived in Surrey with her musician husband Jack and their son Rafferty. The family moved to the property in 2020 and spent the lockdown period at the lovely house.

Martine recently dazzled fans as she shared an unrecognisable photo of herself rocking a lacy black dress. The Love Actually star looked completely different in a throwback snap of herself in character as Eliza Doolittle from her time on stage in My Fair Lady back in 2001. She wowed in a figure-hugging dress and elaborate hat, which was reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn, who originally starred as the cockney flower girl who transforms into a woman of poise and polish.

