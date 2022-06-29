Rochelle Humes reveals 'silly' decision at family home with husband Marvin The My Little Coco founder lives with her husband and three children

Rochelle Humes moved into her new family home in July 2020 along with her husband Marvin Humes and their children, and she has revealed the one thing she doesn't miss from their previous house.

The Hit List presenter said the garden at their former home was too big for them, and it was "silly" for them to think they needed it.

"I'm really lucky to have had homes with land before, but I'm such a city girl at heart. I'm just not that outdoorsy. We had quite a big space at our last house, but I found that we would sit in the same part of the garden," Rochelle shared in an interview with House Beautiful.

"Why did we have such a big space when we didn't even need it? It's just silly. We're not exactly going to ride the sit-down mower. All we need is somewhere where the kids can play and a space where I can oversee everybody."

Rochelle Humes often reveals glimpses inside her home

The mum-of-three revealed she has a laidback approach to gardening, and admitted she has focused on evergreen plants that "you don't have to worry about in winter".

However, the same can't be said for the rest of her home, which features pristine minimalist décor and high end touches throughout. The budding interior designer, who stars on a new W series, Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making, often reveals glimpses inside her beautiful home on social media, and even has her own Instagram account dedicated to showcasing the décor.

The Humes family moved house in 2020

Highlights include the living room, which has been decorated in a dark green hue and features a monochrome gallery wall behind their plush grey corner sofa, and her children's playroom, which features a stage, sofa area with TV and impeccably-organised toy storage cupboards.

