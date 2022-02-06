Rochelle Humes reveals glimpse inside seriously luxe bathroom with intimate bath photo

Rochelle Humes clearly knows how to spend her Sundays, sharing a glimpse inside her stunning monochrome bathroom as she enjoyed a relaxing bath.

The star, who has been filling in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning while she presents Dancing on Ice, took to Instagram to share a steamy snap of herself relaxing in a warm bath. The photo gave fans a rare glimpse into the star's luxe bathroom décor in the £1.7million North London home she shares with husband Marvin Humes and their three children.

Two elegantly carved pillar candles were placed on the corner of Rochelle's large round bath, which was placed against a backdrop of marbled brickwork tiles.

A large print of Bondi Iceberg's Club in Australia was hung above the bathtub, adding a pop of colour to the stylish monochrome bathroom.

Rochelle shared a photo inside her luxe bathroom on Sunday

It's not the first time the 32-year-old star has shared a photo from inside her bathroom. Rochelle previously posted a mirror photo from the palatial space, revealing a chic palm tree printed wallpaper, silver taps with vintage handles and a large, accent mirror.

Rochelle and Marvin moved into their new family home in London in July back when the star was pregnant with her son Blake, announcing the news that they were moving house while she was presenting This Morning.

The star has since given several glimpses inside the property, both on her main Instagram account and her Home Humes account, and it's the epitome of glamorous.

The This Morning star is a fan of monochrome decor

So far we have seen inside the kitchen, bathroom, home gym and Rochelle and Marvin's daughters' and baby son's incredible nurseries and playroom.

Rochelle shared a peek inside the kitchen when she and Marvin returned home from a busy week filming their new series of The Hit List. It is fitted with cream cabinets and dark marble worktops, with an island unit at the centre, and a dining table positioned next to the windows. So stylish…

