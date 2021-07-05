We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning presenting duo Rochelle and Marvin Humes completely transformed their £1.7million North London home for their eldest daughter's eighth birthday party on Sunday – and you won't believe the decorations.

The former Saturdays star threw an incredible Beverly Hills themed garden party for their close friends and family to enjoy, admitting her daughter Alaia-Mai is "obsessed" with LA and all things American from watching TV and YouTube.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle and Marvin Humes totally spoil daughter Alaia-Mai for her eighth birthday

"Yesterday was a special one… We finally got around to throwing Alaia her birthday bash," penned Rochelle. "We were waiting for the restrictions to be lifted but we went with a garden party and she had an absolute ball."

Taking to Instagram to share a rare glimpse of their pristine garden, Rochelle revealed a giant castle bouncy castle, sweet-filled party bags, a showstopping multi-tiered birthday cake, Kardashian inspired lunch boxes, stunning table décor and of course, a Rodeo Drive inspired bar for the adults. Did we mention the entire garden was transformed into a pastel pink and green haven?

Alaia-Mai's party guests were treated to incredible lunch boxes

Causing some serious birthday envy on Instagram, the glamorous mother-of-three posted a series of photos of Alaia's birthday bash – but fans weren't just talking about the decorations.

Stunned at Rochelle's low rise jeans and glamorous ab-baring crop top from House of CB, fans rushed to the comments to share their disbelief over how incredible she looked. "How do you look so good after 3 kids!?" wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "You look amazing! LOVE your outfit".

Fans were in disbelief at how glam the mother-of-three looked

Rochelle posed for a series of snaps with her three children, husband Marvin, and her lookalike sisters Sophie and Lili.

Twinning with her youngest sister and former Love Island contestant Sophie, the stunning sister duo both opted for oversized denim jeans and a floral shirred top – a trend we're seriously loving for summer.

Little Alaia received a flurry of birthday wishes from Rochelle and Marvin's star-studded friends list, including Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford, former JLS star Aston Merrygold and BBC Radio 1 presenter Mollie King.

