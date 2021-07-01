We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rochelle Humes is one glamorous lady, and the presenter allowed fans a glimpse into her glam morning routine – which included a morning shower.

The This Morning presenter raved about L'Oréal's Elvive Extraordinary Oil More than Shampoo, saying it was "more like a mask".

WATCH: Rochelle Humes shares glimpse inside bathroom at family home

In a clip shared to her Instagram, Rochelle ran the product through her hair as she showered, before getting all glammed up after brushing and straightening her hair.

The video also allowed fans a glimpse inside her bathroom, which mostly consisted of grey brick. The room also featured plenty of paintings, including one of a beautiful pool by the coast.

The star of her bathroom was her enormous black-rimmed mirror, which practically took up an entire wall. Underneath it was some palm tree wallpaper.

Fans fell in love with the incredible post and lavished Rochelle with tons of praise. "Beautiful as always," one said.

A second added: "Forever a queen and legend," while a third posted: "You're a lovely looking lady Rochelle."

The presenter's bathroom is beautiful

The product that Rochelle raved about is described by L'Oréal Paris as its "most advanced" shampoo and is perfect for dry hair.

The shampoo can be purchased from a variety of retailers, and it is currently 50% off in the Boots sale. Usually it costs £6.99, but it has now been marked down to £3.49.

When she's not presenting on This Morning, Rochelle is busy being a doting mum to her three children, Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, who is nine months old, however not all of her pregnancies were smooth sailing.

Taking to Instagram to repost a powerful message about cesarean sections, the 32-year-old revealed the emotional struggle behind her birth story, hinting at criticisms she has faced since giving birth via C-section.

In a brave post, she said: "I'm a C-section mama. Epidural. Catheter. Stomach cut open. Organs pulled out. And a scar left behind to remind me how I birthed my babies to safety.

L'Oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil More than Shampoo, £3.49, Boots

"My body didn't fail me", the post continued. "It might not have been what I planned, but it's my story. C-section still IS birth".

The mum was flooded with a flurry of support from fans who rushed to the comments to leave their thoughts. "Don't know why there's so much judgement!" wrote model Charli Howard, whilst another mum shared: "Someone once said to me 'aren't you disappointed you didn't do it properly?'"

Rochelle rushed to comfort her fan, replying with: "I totally get that… The whole 'oh lucky you, I had to do it properly' ohhh girl pahlease…"

