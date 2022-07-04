Helen Skelton plans family home changes after shock break up The presenter lives in Yorkshire

BBC Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton is planning big changes at her family home with children Ernie, seven, Louis, five and six-month-old Elise.

The Summer on the Farm star recently split from her husband of nine years Richie Myler but she's still determined to crack on with her family home renovation.

Helen Skelton films the reality of living with three kids

Taking to Instagram Stories to show her wet floorboards, a determined Helen wrote: "One day I will finish this reno… floorboards will rot if the kids and the dogs carry on."

Helen's home is mid renovation

The couple embarked on the renovation project together, but considering Richie has now left the family home, as announced in their split Instagram post, it seems as though Helen will be taking it on.

Helen fell in love with this house as soon as she saw it

Speaking to HELLO! about when the couple first found their dream home together, Helen admitted the "quirky" home made her heart "sing" – a feeling she didn't get when she viewed other properties. The beautiful garden was the biggest attraction – and we can see why, it looks as though it could be a royal outdoor space with manicured lawns and beautiful flowerbeds.

"I kept sneaking back to see it," said Helen. "I knew there was no one living there. We looked at other houses, but they didn’t have that special something. This one did."

The star's kitchen is a highlight

They sealed the deal in January 2020 and since then they have dramatically transformed the downstairs space. Helen has a beautiful modern kitchen complete with an AGA oven and a metallic gold splashback and a luxurious kitchen island.

Helen's children haven't been forgotten when it came to designing the home, either. The boys are lucky enough to have their very own climbing wall in their bedroom, created with wooden handholds and black aerial rings. How fun!

Helen's sons love their climbing wall

Unsurprisingly, the feature attracted a lot of attention from Helen's followers, with one commenting: "Loving the climbing wall." Another wrote: "Such cool boys on their climbing wall."

