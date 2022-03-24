Helen Skelton reveals beautiful garden in sweet snap with baby Elsie

Helen Skelton has revealed a rare look at her beautiful garden as she makes the most of the spring sunshine with her children Ernie, Louis and Elsie.

The Countryfile presenter shared a sweet snap in the garden with her two-month-old daughter on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing the one way she had found to keep her sons entertained for more than five minutes.

WATCH: At home with Helen Skelton

"Garden days are good days. Grateful for patio chalks – the only thing the boys will spend more than five mins doing," Helen captioned the photo, which showed her holding her baby girl who was wrapped up in a fluffy pram suit.

The garden appears to have plenty of space for the boys to explore, with a large lawn divided by planted borders, and a path leading through a topiary archway into another grassy area.

Helen Skelton revealed a look inside her garden

Helen had revealed another look at the garden in another photo earlier this month, as she joked about how one of her children was "flicking fox poo with a stick, one is fishing stuff out of puddles but the third is under control and that's enough for me".

The 38-year-old and her family relocated back to Yorkshire in February 2020, and Helen previously told HELLO! that the garden was the biggest attraction of their new home.

Helen said the garden was the biggest attraction of their new home

"I kept sneaking back to see it," said Helen. "I knew there was no one living there. We looked at other houses, but they didn’t have that special something. This one did."

The TV personality and her husband Richie gave HELLO! a tour of their four-bedroom home after carrying out out extensive renovation works at the property, which Helen revealed was challenging to do during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a bit like pulling a thread on a jumper – you pull one bit, and it all unravels," Helen explained. "A lot of stuff in the house isn't necessarily what we would have picked, but it was all we could get in a pandemic. Thankfully, it worked out well."

