Helen Skelton's estranged husband cuts public ties with star amid new romance The couple called it quits last month

Helen Skelton stunned fans last month when she confirmed the end of her eight-year marriage to rugby player Richie Myler.

The couple had been married since 2013 and had only just welcomed their third child together, baby daughter Elsie, on 28 December.

Following their shock split, Richie has seemingly started a new romance – and has decided to cut public ties with Helen by unfollowing her on Instagram. He does, however, follow rumoured girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkhill, whose account has been set to private.

Helen continues to follow her husband on the social media site.

Helen announced the end of her eight-year marriage in April

Stephanie is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos rugby club, for which Richie plays. Mr Thirkill is one of the richest businessmen in Leeds, with his worth estimated at £175 million.

Stephanie and Richie reportedly met at a rugby dinner last autumn — when Countryfile presenter Helen was pregnant with their now four-month-old daughter Elsie.

Helen is a mum to three young children

Despite meeting whilst still married, Richie has insisted there was no crossover and that he began the romance with Stephanie after his marriage collapsed.

Helen and Richie married in December 2013 and together share three children together – Ernie, six, Louis, five, and baby daughter Elsie.

The star welcomed baby Elsie in December

Richie is yet to publicly comment on his split from Helen, although he did share a cryptic post just days before the announcement. The Leeds Rhinos player posted a snapshot showing him at training and wrote: "Light at the end of the tunnel [raised hands emoji]."

It's thought that at the time of the post, Helen was away with their three children on a beach holiday, accompanied by her mum Janet.

Announcing their split on social media in April, Helen shared a short statement that read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

