Helen Skelton rocks bombshell dress at fabulous celebration following marriage split The Countryfile star is so stylish

Helen Skelton may have been through a challenging time this year following the ending of her marriage, but she shared a photo at the weekend that proved she's still doing all she can to live her best life.

The Countryfile co-host took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and a group of friends celebrating a special occasion.

SEE: Helen Skelton rocks stylish denim shorts on weekend double date with children

The star wore a stunning yellow silk dress and teased her blonde hair so it flowed loose past her shoulders with lots of volume.

As she beamed for the camera, Helen stood around a table decorated with roses in vases and surrounded by red and black helium balloons.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

She captioned the lovely picture: "Celebrating @kirbytimmins happy birthday Mrs [heart emoji] #gang #girls #Saturday."

MORE: Helen Skelton enjoys a girls night out with very surprising company

SEE: Newly-single Helen Skelton stuns in risqué pink jumpsuit

The mum-of-three's followers were quick to share their approval, with one commenter posting a string of fire emojis and the word: "Bombshells!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Helen looked stunning in her latest photo with friends

Others agreed, adding: "Wow, what a gorgeous bunch xxx," "Fantastic photo," "Looking beautiful," and: "You look so happy… that’s all that matters. You deserve it x."

Helen and her husband announced their split back in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie.

The star had been married to rugby player Richie Myler for nine years and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

Helen welcomed daughter Elsie in December

In a short statement confirming their separation, which she released at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Since the announcement, Helen has remained busy with days out with family and friends, as well as enjoying special celebrations, including Steph McGovern's 40th birthday party.

She's also been hard at work, and delighted her fans a few days ago when she revealed that her TV show Summer on the Farm will air on Channel 5 from Monday to Friday next week.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.