Victoria and David Beckham's surprisingly tiny bedroom will leave you stunned

Victoria and David Beckham have an impressive property portfolio with jaw-dropping houses in London, the Cotswolds and Miami. However, in the 90s, the couple lived in a modest home in Salford – and their former bedroom may just surprise you.

An unearthed video, taken in 1997 two years before the couple tied the knot, reveals one of their bedrooms featuring a small double bed. It had been dressed with white valance sheets and there was a sweet bunny teddy on the pillow, despite the fact that their eldest son Brooklyn wasn't born until 1999.

The space was finished with classic white walls, a wooden side table and cream draped curtains. Unlike their super-chic homes today, the Beckhams' former home was filled with small ornaments and pictures lining their windowsill that added a homely, lived-in feel.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham unveils unseen space inside endless dressing room

The room also featured a dressing area in the corner with rails holding rows of silk shirts and a whopping 15 pairs of trainers neatly positioned underneath a radiator. Sky Sports presenter Rob McCaffery, who was given the house tour, joked: "Every woman in the country wants to wander in here now."

David and Victoria Beckham's former bedroom in Salford. Photo: YouTube

By comparison, their family mansion in Holland Park, London, has a huge walk-in dressing room which is decorated with a statement green velour sofa, a large black rug and a decadent chandelier. The walls are covered with wardrobe doors while a large window at the end of the space offers a bright room perfect for the fashion designer's outfit planning.

The property was reportedly worth £150,000, and the rest of the interior boasted a living room with two white leather sofas, blue curtains and a life-size cardboard cutout of the footballer "that his girlfriend's [Victoria's] mum had wanted", and a kitchen with white tiled floors, pale blue cabinets and checked blinds.

The footballer showed off his dressing area in the corner of the bedroom. Photo: YouTube

David and Victoria went on to purchase a two-bed flat in Alderley Edge for £317,000 in 1998, and Rowneybury House – nicknamed 'Beckingham Palace' after the Queen's royal residence, Buckingham Palace – for £2.5 million in 1999. The latter came complete with a maze, a swimming pool and 24 acres of land.

'Beckingham Palace' in Hertfordshire

But their Salford home clearly held a special place in their hearts. In an interview with the M.E.N. in 2008, Spice Girls star Victoria said: "When we were last in Manchester for the Spice Girls gig David and I drove back to that house in Hazelhurst Road to have a look. There are such fond memories for us - of the Trafford Centre and all that kind of thing.

"I know David misses Manchester as well and still keeps in touch with everyone."

