Rishi Sunak's four impressive homes with £200m heiress wife Akshata - photos

Rishi Sunak is in the running to be the UK's next Prime Minister, and could be set to move into number 10, but he already has four different properties, in Britain and abroad.

The MP lives with his wife Akshata Murthy, who is reportedly worth £200million, and their two daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

The family spend most of their time in London due to Rishi's work, and they have a traditional five-bedroom townhouse in the capital. On weekends, they retreat to their sprawling manor house in North Yorkshire and they also own a property in Santa Monica, California and a flat in central London. See photos inside some of Rishi's residences…

Their grand weekend home is located within the village of Kirby Sigston, which is near to Northallerton. It is believed to be set on a 12-acre plot of land, so it is likely that it boasts incredible panoramic views for the family to enjoy.

Reports suggest that the acquisition set Rishi back £1.5million, but that shouldn't be a problem considering he is unofficially known as one of the wealthiest MPs with a net worth of around £200million, while his wife is the daughter of billionaire N.R. Narayana Murthy.

Rishi shared a photo at what could be his Yorkshire home

The MP doesn't share too much of his personal life online, but he did upload a barbeque snap on his Instagram feed which appears as though it could have been taken at the vast garden of his regal home.

As if the expanse of land and on-site lake weren't enough, planning permission has been approved for Rishi to build a separate outbuilding for a 20-metre swimming pool, as well as a separate tennis court. Fancy!

One of Rishi's homes features a statement blue sofa

The family spends weekends at this house, while their home in Kensington with four bathrooms and two reception rooms spread across four storeys is ideal for in the week.

While either of these properties would have made an idyllic wedding backdrop, the couple chose to say 'I do' in Bangalore 2009 in an amazing ceremony which took place over two days!

