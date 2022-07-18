Rylan Clark films at dream private pool and posts flirty message

Celebrity Gogglebox star Rylan Clark is bossing the UK heatwave with a delivery of brand-new sun loungers and a dip in his private pool…

MORE: Rylan Clark's mum sparks concern on Gogglebox amid ill health - star reacts

The presenter couldn't resist the lure of his cool swimming pool on Monday when temperatures soared in the UK, and he shared an Instagram Stories video of him dipping his feet in the water.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan takes a dip in his private swimming pool

Before that, Rylan unveiled two brand new sun-loungers positioned perfectly in his outdoor space.

The star joked: "Room for two," perhaps referring to the rumours surrounding his relationship status following his separation from husband Dan Neal.

Rylan posted a suggestive message online

It's been a year since he and Dan split and at the time, he released a statement about making "a number of mistakes" which led to the breakdown of the marriage.

GALLERY: Rylan Clark's seriously plush home used to be a bungalow – inside

MORE: The One Show hosts' stunning homes: Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, Matt Baker, more

It is believed that Rylan is now dating Ex on the Beach Star Declan Doyle so perhaps one of the loungers is reserved for him.

Rylan tagged Moda Furnishings in the post, which is where the Big Brother star got the rest of his swoon-worthy garden furniture from. In June, Rylan shared a picture sat on a huge outdoor corner sofa.

The star has a stunning garden

He wrote: "Getting ready for summer and I’ve shopped with them loads over the years and ended up getting this lovely set and rug from @modafurnishings. Always nice to say thank you ain’t it!!!! I’m ready to get the fire pit going!!!! Some lovely bits on there! Thanks guys really appreciate it xxx #gifted," alongside the photo.

The interiors of his property are epic too, with a stunning marble-clad kitchen complete with a huge centre island and an entranceway that wouldn't look out of place in a Kardashian pad.

Rylan and his mother Linda sit downstairs in the star's open-plan place to film Celebrity Gogglebox, giving fans another chance to see the star's immaculate décor. That plush-looking sofa is so tempting!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.