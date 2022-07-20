Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan tease exciting home reveal with epic photo The couple's dream home is nearly finished

Mark Wright couldn't resist sharing another look at his new home with Michelle Keegan on Tuesday, after taking a beautiful photo of the property at sunset.

The former TOWIE star said he was tempted to frame the photo to hang up inside when they finally move in, and teased an exciting reveal of more of the completed rooms inside.

WATCH: Mark Wright reveals incredible exterior of new house

Taking to the couple's home Instagram account, @wrightyhome, Mark showcased the view of the rear of the property from their expansive garden, with the sky lit up in a bright orange shade at sunset.

"The sky over the house the other night. Genuinely not a single filter used!! Might frame it as artwork for the house??" Mark wrote, adding: "Shown a lot of the exterior recently, who's ready to start seeing the inside?"

Mark showcased the exterior of the couple's new home at sunset

The couple's followers were all blown away by the photo, with many commenting that the property is "gorgeous" and agreeing that they can't wait to see more.

"Absolutely incredible! Definitely frame it," one commented, while a second wrote: "House of dreams." A third agreed: "Definitely put that picture up in the house."

Mark has been sharing more photos of the couple's house in recent weeks as they put finishing touches to the property, including installing outdoor lights and completing the driveway.

Mark and Michelle have been keeping fans updated on their home's progress

He recently admitted that the process of building their dream home had been "mentally and physically tough", but revealed that the "rewarding" experience was nearly over.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old shared: A process that has been extremely mentally and physically tough at times but one that is so rewarding. On to the final stages now and can't wait for you to see it all come together 100 per cent."

The home has been designed with all the amenities Mark and Michelle could possibly need, including a cinema, bar, fully-equipped gym and incredible outdoor swimming pool and spa. It sounds like it won't be too long until fans get a full tour of the finished result!

