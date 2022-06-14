Mark Wright shares sneak peek of impressive pool at marital home shared with wife Michelle Keegan The duo designed the house from scratch

Mark Wright gave fans a glimpse of his new swimming pool currently being constructed at his lavish Essex mansion which he shares with his wife, Michelle Keegan.

Taking to their 'wrightyhome' Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the power couple shared a picture of a sunken area in front of the couple's pristine home. They captioned the post: "We are ready @derrenhl_0712 @themosaicspacompany."

Based on mock-up images, Mark and Michelle plan to create a villa-like landscaped garden with a giant pool decked out with in-water loungers. Enlisting the help of The Mosaic Spa Company, it seems like the TV stars have opted to line their stunning new pool with bespoke, mosaic tiling.

"Our garden means the world to us, and we love the outdoors," the couple explained as they shared plans of what the back garden will look like, adding: "Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life!"

Their swimming pool is coming to life

The pair purchased the original property for £1.3million and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020 for a brand-new property. Since then, Mark and Michelle have been treating fans to regular renovation updates, giving viewers a unique insight into their marital home.

Previous snippets of the property indicate that the duo are in the final stages of the property's transformation. Last week they shared footage of their finished gym, complete with parquet flooring, automatic blinds, and giant floor-length mirrors.

Mark has been keeping his fans updated

More recently, the couple have been asking their followers to guide them in their design choices. Reaching out for help, Mark and Michelle asked fans to help decide which type of glass would look best in their home sauna. And in another photo, the duo wanted help in picking their marble bathroom of dreams.

Evidently devoted to the project, Mark regularly heads to the property in between work to gauge the property's progress. Mark's own father has also been extremely hands-on throughout the process and has been stepping in to oversee the renovations.

