Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan receive warnings from fans over new home The couple are getting prepped to move in

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are so close to moving into their dream Essex mansion - but their fans are a little concerned after their most recent update.

WOW: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's master bedroom could be a hotel suite

Taking to their home account @wrightyhome the couple shared an amazing transformation video showing their driveway when it was a building site and now when it's been beautifully paved.

WATCH: Inside Mark Wright's jaw-dropping home gym

The before and after video is totally mind blowing but as well as many followers being impressed by the incredible improvement, some fans expressed their concerns over the potential for weeds growing through their immaculate driveway.

The driveway sparked a reaction from fans

"Good luck weeding that in a year's time," warned one. "Looks great but be warned those weeds will find their way in between those bricks," wrote another.

The couple are planning to have a huge swimming pool

Others stuck to praising the work calling it a "dream home" and branding it "beautiful".

Their vast Georgian-style mansion has been two years in the making, and it's certainly going to be worth the wait.

The Brassic actress and former TOWIE star have given fans sneak peeks into some of the rooms inside and they have fully showcased their impressive home gym.

The finished room looks amazing with herringbone flooring, a mirror that covers the main wall and four windows that feature beige blinds which automatically open and close. Very. Fancy.

Other swanky features at the new property include a massive outdoor swimming pool, a sauna in their bathroom and a private cinema room.

The project was approved back in 2020

Fans have seemingly been most impressed by the exterior plans which include the mammoth pool complete with in-water loungers.

"Our garden means the world to us, and we love the outdoors," the couple explained as they shared plans of what the back garden will look like, adding: "Absolutely blown away and cannot wait to see it come to life!"

While the building work has been going on, it's reported that Mark and Michelle have been residing with Mark's mum Carol, but it looks like move day could be edging closer – watch this space!

