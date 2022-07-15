Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan gush over 'rewarding' news after 'mental and physical' struggles The stars are building their dream home in Essex

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have opened up to fans about the "mentally and physically tough" process of building their dream home – and they announce that the "rewarding" process is almost over!

The stars took to Instagram Stories on their home account @WrightyHome to update their fans, writing: "A process that has been extremely mentally and physically tough at times but one that is so rewarding. On to the final stages now and can't wait for you to see it all come together 100 per cent."

The couple also tagged the location "home sweet home" along with an image of the façade of their grand mansion.

It seems it won't be long before Michelle and Mark are living their full time, and Mark has already been making use of their jaw-dropping home gym which is fully equipped with state-of-the-art machines.

The stars have found the process challenging

Their staggering home has been designed with a private bar, a playroom and a spa inside their master bathroom!

Outside, the property is set to be just as impressive with a sweeping driveway and the beginnings of a spectacular pool.

There are grand plans for an outdoor pool

As well as rest and recreation, security has been a consideration for the stars and they have chosen to have a whole host of cameras installed on the roof of their home. The property will also be enclosed with large gates resembling those you'd find in the Hollywood hills.

In January, Mark asked fans to help him and Michelle choose a gate that both offered maximum security and ties in with their luxurious aesthetic.

The couple will be living there full time soon

The renovation has been a long time coming considering the couple originally purchased the £1.3million property in July 2020 and received had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

Judging on the amazing renders of their property shared along the way, we can't wait to see how gorgeous the finished project will be!

