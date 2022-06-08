Mark Wright shows first finished room inside mansion with Michelle Keegan – and it's INCREDIBLE WOW!

All the hard work is finally paying off for Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan. The couple have been building their dream mansion for years, and on Tuesday, the former TOWIE star showed off the first finished room of the house – and WOW.

MORE: Mark Wright shares gorgeous photos of Michelle Keegan to mark her birthday

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a reel that showed a before and after of a room that is now their home gym.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Look inside Michelle and Mark's incredible gym

"Absolutely buzzing to have the gym completed!! The arrival of the equipment today has made us very happy!!" he began his post.

READ: Why Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are being so secretive about home renovation

RELATED: Michelle Keegan reveals details of exciting new life in Sydney

"When giving updates on the house, lots of you ask where we are getting our product from.

The couple recently shared the incredible views they have from their master bedroom

So if you're looking for home gym equipment, look no further than @powerhousefitness_uk they supplied the equipment for our last house and they smashed it, so of course we went straight back!!"

He continued: "The gear we chose is Taurus and it is honestly Incredible!! 1 thing is for sure. We have no excuse getting out of a workout from now on ha."

The finished room looks incredible with herringbone flooring, a mirror that covers the main wall and four windows that feature beige blinds that automatically open and close.

Michelle will be able to enjoy the gym after she returns from filming in Australia

As for the equipment, the couple have several machines costing several thousands of pounds each and a section of weights.

Fans loved the first finished room of their mansion and were quick to comment on the video.

"Wow love the gym can't wait to see the rest of the house," one said, whilst another added: "Wow looks amazing Mark!" another follower added.

A third remarked: "Can I move in please?"

The Brassic actress and Mark purchased the original property for £1.3million and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

Glimpses of the property's progress over the last few months have indicated that the project is in the latter stages, with finishing touches being added like gold fittings in their bathrooms and marble tiles in their sauna and steam room.