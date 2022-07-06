Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's house could be mistaken for a royal residence The couple's house in Essex is nearing completion

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are putting the finishing touches to their new home in Essex after over a year of construction, and it certainly looks worth the wait.

Former TOWIE star Mark shared a look at the exterior of the house in an Instagram video on Tuesday as he excitedly revealed that their outdoor lighting had been installed on the frontage of the property.

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's house has had outdoor lights installed

"Absolutely buzzing for this moment to see this house come alive at night for the first time," Mark said as he first showed the house in the dark, before switching the lighting on to display their new home in all its glory.

The front of the Georgian-inspired home was lit up, with up and down lighters on either side of the windows and subtle glowing lights behind the plants in front of the home. The lights inside the hallway were also turned on to reveal how visitors to the home will see a glimpse of the grand entrance and curved staircase through a large window above the front door.

Mark has previously revealed a look at the grand entrance to their home

"About last night!! Outdoor lighting coming together nicely! @cotswoldlampsandinteriors smashed it! Thanks guys," Mark captioned the post.

Unsurprisingly, the big reveal of the house received a positive response from Mark and Michelle's fans and friends, including The Body Coach Joe Wicks, who commented with a series of heart eye emojis.

The property is also set to have an outdoor pool and spa

"Your home is amazing, so lucky," one fan wrote, while another agreed: "Dream house goals." Another compared it to the house Will Smith lived in from the nineties sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air, but it could also be easily mistaken for a royal residence with its long private driveway and jaw-dropping entrance.

It appears the interior of the home is going to be just as impressive if the couple's previous insights are anything to go by. It's set to have everything from a luxurious spa bathroom to a cinema room, along with a fully-equipped home gym that has recently been finished. We can't wait to see more!

