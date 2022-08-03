The Queen looks so glamorous posing in her library in unearthed photo The monarch was pictured at Sandringham House

Her Majesty the Queen was pictured at Sandringham House in 1957 – and she looks incredibly glamorous!

READ: How the late Prince Philip broke protocol to leave a legacy at the Queen's private home

The resurfaced black-and-white photo was shared by the official Sandringham House Instagram page on Tuesday, and we are so obsessed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The cute moment the Queen shares a joke

The monarch was wearing a metallic printed dress with Queen Anne neckline and twist detail at the front. She paired the dazzling gown with court heels and a three-row pearl necklace.

Pictured inside the Long Library at Sandringham House, Her Majesty's backdrop revealed the antique furniture and grand furnishings inside her regal home. The bookcase behind her was packed with literature and on top of it stood a huge collection of framed photographs.

The Queen was all dressed up for her Christmas Day apperance

The Queen's personal desk also had a collection of photographs on it arranged perfectly ready for her first televised Christmas Day address to the nation.

STORY: Is this why the Queen avoids staying at Buckingham Palace?

MORE: Relief for the Queen after man charged following Windsor Castle incident

The Instagram picture caption explains: "Sandringham House was the setting for most of Her Majesty The Queen’s Christmas Day broadcasts in the first decade of her reign including a historic landmark in 1957, when the first televised speech was filmed in the Long Library after three months of intense preparation and planning.

The Queen's magical estate is where the royals spend Christmas

Find out more about The Queen at Sandringham in a special Platinum Jubilee exhibition inside the House. Book tickets via the website. ©SandringhamEstate/Royal Collections Trust."

Sandringham House is a grade II-listed building in Jacobethan style, which has a ballroom, saloon and spacious dining room.

The royal family typically spend Christmas time at the residence and Her Majesty stays on until 6 February to mark the anniversary of her father's death.

There is a garden display at the Queen's home this summer

Over the summer, an incredible display of 2,500 butterflies around the property's gardens has been enjoyed by visitors.

The display is part of a collaboration with The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House and was planned to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations. It is designed to be a space to "stop, reflect and take a moment to remember loved ones and those close to us".

There's still time for you to see the spectacular exhibition as it runs until 1 September 2022.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.