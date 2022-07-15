The Queen's Scottish home issues closure statement - details Her Majesty's residence is set to close

Her Majesty the Queen's Scottish residence Balmoral Castle issued a closure statement on Thursday explaining that the property will shut its doors on 2 August.

This announcement is in line with the normal opening times of the castle and there are still tickets available for visitors to embark on a day out before the premise closes for the rest of the summer.

The post read: "Balmoral will close to the public on Tuesday 2nd August. Book your tickets today to avoid missing out in 2022!

"Take the whole family on a magical adventure to one of Scotland’s most popular tourist destinations for a wonderful day out in a truly unique setting.

Her Majesty's home will close for the rest of the summer in August

"Choose from a range of ticket options including standard admission, afternoon tea or coffee and cake! All ticket options provide access to the grounds, gardens and exhibitions at Balmoral. Tickets available via link in bio!"

The monarch spends summertime in Scotland

The announcement was accompanied by a beautiful picture of the castle which showcased the stone stairway leading up to the dramatic building.

The reason the monarch's Scottish home closes to the public in the summer is because the Queen herself will relocate to the castle over the coming months.

The Balmoral estate is where the royal family can relax away from their usual royal duties and enjoy the quieter life in the countryside.

The Queen usually starts her summer holiday in mid-July, but while the main castle is officially open to tourists until August, she stays in a seven-bedroom stone house on her estate, Craigowan Lodge.

She then moves into the big house in August and usually stays in Scotland until September/October time.

The estate holds lots of memories for the Queen

It's likely that the monarch will be joined by various members of the royal family over the course of the summer, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children.

Princess Eugenie is another member of the family who may make an appearance at the Scottish estate. Speaking on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety, the Queen's granddaughter previously explained: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

