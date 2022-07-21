The Queen's home celebrates welcome change with stunning photo The monarch has a beautiful house in Norfolk

Her Majesty the Queen's home Sandringham celebrated a welcome change on Thursday when they announced they are experiencing cooling temperatures after the UK's intense heatwave.

The royal residence's official Instagram account shared an update with its 20,000 followers, stating that there is "a bit of cool relief today in the gardens". The image shared alongside the message was of the property's stunning lake, surrounded by luscious shrubbery and trees.

The weather report suggests the estate will reach temperatures of 19 degrees today whereas on Tuesday it crept up to 37 degrees.

Sandringham Estate is made up of 600 acres, and it has both walking and cycling trails and there is also an impressive children's playpark. It features a rope swing, a teepee hideaway, a 14-metre long tube slide and a tree house, providing so much fun for little ones.

Cooler temperatures are welcomed

The site is due to close to visitors between 23 and 31 July, but after that it will remain open until 13 October for the public to enjoy the house and gardens.

The grounds are stunning

After Holyrood week at the end of June, the monarch retreated to her Scottish residence for a few days of rest, but normally Sandringham is a royal home used by the family at Christmas time.

The private country estate will normally host the Queen until early February, as she stays there to mark the anniversary of her father's death on 6 February.

The on-site playpark is a hit with visitors

The Grade II-listed building boasts a ballroom, a saloon and spacious dining room where the royal family can enjoy their Christmas lunch.

As well as the main property, the spacious estate is also home to St. Mary Magdalene Church where senior royals attend the Christmas Day mass and Anmer Hall which is Prince William and Kate Middleton's second house where they frequently stay with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

