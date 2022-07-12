The Queen's mind-blowing colour clash bed will make you double take Her Majesty lives at Windsor Castle

The Queen's 1,000-room home, Windsor Castle is the perfect place for the 96-year-old to relax in between royal engagements.

Much of Her Majesty's royal residence has been photographed, revealing gilded glamour and luxurious furnishings, and the Royal Collection Trust has revealed one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle on Instagram.

The photograph was taken inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.

The grand canopy hanging above the four-poster bed is the most captivating element, in contrasting colours of green and purple. Look closely and you'll see the crown at the top complete with ostrich feather detail!

While it's not the monarch's personal bed, we're still quite surprised to see a creation as zany as this inside the walls of a royal residence.

Fans were blown away by the bed, taking to the comments section to express their thoughts.

"The canopy makes the bed look so tiny," one pointed out. "It's so beautiful," penned another, while a third wrote: "Magnificent."

The monarch has this eccentric bed at her Windsor Castle home

The caption of the striking image read: "When Napoleon III visited Queen Victoria at Windsor Castle in 1855, this bed was specially re-upholstered in his personal colours – purple and green. A magnificent ostrich-feather plume crowns the silk canopy.

"The bed originally belonged to Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV, and was made for his bedroom at Carlton House in London in the 1780s. Today you can see it in the King’s Bedchamber on a visit to Windsor Castle."

Last week, a new display opened to the public at Windsor Castle, for the Queen's Jubilee year.

Called Platinum Jubilee: The Queen's Coronation, includes portraits, photographs and even Her Majesty’s dress and jewellery from the 1953 event.

The Queen resides at the castle permanently now

Designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, who also designed the Queen's wedding gown, the monarch's Coronation dress was created in the finest white duchesse satin, with floral embroidery, encrusted with seed pearls, sequins and crystals, and will be on stunning display in St George's Hall, the largest room in the Castle.

