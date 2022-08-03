The most affordable UK city for first-time buyers where houses are £153k cheaper than average

Chloe Best
Most affordable UK cities for first-time buyers – discover the five cities where houses are up to £150,000 cheaper than the average
Getting on the property ladder can be a challenge, especially at the moment when the cost of living is higher than ever before. So it's not surprising that many prospective buyers are considering relocating in order to buy their first home – with some areas significantly cheaper to buy a home in than others.
MORE: Phil Spencer's insider tips on how to haggle on your house purchase
New research by PlumbNation has analysed average house prices across the UK to find the cheapest places to buy your first home – and houses can be as much as £153,000 cheaper than the UK average!
Kingston upon Hull is the most affordable city for first-time buyers
The most affordable city to purchase your first property has been found to be Kingston upon Hull, where the average house price is £128,107, a significant saving compared to the UK average of £281,611.
MORE: How to increase the value of your home on a budget
Stoke-on-Trent is also a great prospective location for first-time buyers to commence their property search, where the average house price of £136,026, a saving of £145,134 in comparison to the UK average.
Stoke-on-Trent has also been found to be one of the most affordable UK cities
Meanwhile, homes in Sunderland cost an average of £141,138, and Dundee and Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon round out the top five affordable UK cities with average property prices of £145,569 and £146,577 respectively.
STORY: The one thing you should never do at a house viewing
On the flip side, London, St Albans and Cambridge have been named as the most expensive cities for prospective home buyers, with properties costing far more than the UK average due to high demand and limited supply of housing.
Top 10 most affordable UK cities for first-time buyers
- Kingston upon Hull - £128,107
- Stoke-on-Trent - £136,026
- Sunderland - £141,138
- Dundee - £145,569
- Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon - £146,577
- Aberdeen - £147,562
- Belfast - £152,603
- Preston - £156,235
- Carlisle - £156,531
- Glasgow - £163,494
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.