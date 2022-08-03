The most affordable UK city for first-time buyers where houses are £153k cheaper than average These cities are ideal for buyers hoping to get on the property ladder

Getting on the property ladder can be a challenge, especially at the moment when the cost of living is higher than ever before. So it's not surprising that many prospective buyers are considering relocating in order to buy their first home – with some areas significantly cheaper to buy a home in than others.

New research by PlumbNation has analysed average house prices across the UK to find the cheapest places to buy your first home – and houses can be as much as £153,000 cheaper than the UK average!

Kingston upon Hull is the most affordable city for first-time buyers

The most affordable city to purchase your first property has been found to be Kingston upon Hull, where the average house price is £128,107, a significant saving compared to the UK average of £281,611.

Stoke-on-Trent is also a great prospective location for first-time buyers to commence their property search, where the average house price of £136,026, a saving of £145,134 in comparison to the UK average.

Stoke-on-Trent has also been found to be one of the most affordable UK cities

Meanwhile, homes in Sunderland cost an average of £141,138, and Dundee and Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon round out the top five affordable UK cities with average property prices of £145,569 and £146,577 respectively.

On the flip side, London, St Albans and Cambridge have been named as the most expensive cities for prospective home buyers, with properties costing far more than the UK average due to high demand and limited supply of housing.

Top 10 most affordable UK cities for first-time buyers

Kingston upon Hull - £128,107 Stoke-on-Trent - £136,026 Sunderland - £141,138 Dundee - £145,569 Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon - £146,577 Aberdeen - £147,562 Belfast - £152,603 Preston - £156,235 Carlisle - £156,531 Glasgow - £163,494

