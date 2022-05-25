Quick energy saving kitchen hacks to combat the cost of living crisis

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With the cost of living crisis in full swing and energy bills set to rise once again, the public (us included) are really feeling the pinch. If you're trying to reduce your energy usage around the home, you're not the only one. Follow these top tips to reduce your gas and electricity consumption in the kitchen specifically…

Don't overboil

When boiling the kettle, only fill it up to the level you need. It goes without saying boiling a full kettle every time is just simply a waste of money.

Only boil the water you need

Put a lid on it

The very easy step of putting lids on your saucepans when using them will ensure your pot heads up quicker and therefore you use less energy.

Fill up your oven

Batch cooking is an effective way to keep costs low, put everything you need to cook in the oven at once rather than re-heating it at different times.

Open your oven after cooking

Release the heat

Open your oven door after cooking to utilise the heat from the cooking process – this may save you turning on the heating for a little evening boost.

Take it slow

Use a slow cooker over your oven whenever possible. A slow cooker uses up less energy than a conventional oven so if you've got the time, whip up a tasty slow-cooked meal instead.

Don't boil on the hob

Use a kettle to boil water for your hob when cooking something like pasta as believe it or not, this will cost you less when it comes to your bills!

Have you cleaned behind your fridge?

Do a deep clean

If you're guilty of not even knowing where your condenser coils are let alone having cleaned them then we feel you. But removing the dust and grime from the back of your fridge will mean it uses less energy so it's worth blitzing.

